Homicides

Suspect in September shooting death arrested in California

Crime scene investigators for the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a homicide Friday, ...
Crime scene investigators for the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a homicide Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, on the 1600 block of Searles Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Coroner IDs man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
Suspect in fatal NLV shooting arrested
Victim in random Las Vegas apartment killing was ‘most beloved guy’ of company
Woman on parole accused in ‘random’ shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2024 - 11:11 am
 

A man suspected in the death of a man in a September shooting has been arrested in California.

Shaun Lee, 52, was taken into custody Thursday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. He was booked into a San Bernadino area jail for one count of open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas.

Clayton Browne, 53, was shot just after midnight Sept. 15 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Searles Avenue. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

Police said at the time that Browne stepped out of his apartment near Rancho High School and was shot.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

2nd suspect in northwest Las Vegas Valley killing arrested
Arrest made in northeast Las Vegas Valley fatal shooting
Police investigate shooting death in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Shooting death investigated in east Las Vegas Valley
2 found dead; Henderson police investigate as murder-suicide
Man arrested at strip club threatened to kill officers, report says