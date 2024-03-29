Suspect in September shooting death arrested in California

A man suspected in the death of a man in a September shooting has been arrested in California.

Crime scene investigators for the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a homicide Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, on the 1600 block of Searles Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man suspected in the death of a man in a September shooting has been arrested in California.

Shaun Lee, 52, was taken into custody Thursday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. He was booked into a San Bernadino area jail for one count of open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas.

Clayton Browne, 53, was shot just after midnight Sept. 15 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Searles Avenue. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

Police said at the time that Browne stepped out of his apartment near Rancho High School and was shot.

