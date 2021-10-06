Suspected gunman is 5th arrested in Las Vegas slaying in December

Christian Juarez, 36, the brother of two other suspects in the homicide, was booked Sept. 29 at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge.

A 36-year-old man is the fifth person arrested in the December killing of a man who police say was shot during a dispute with his ex-girlfriend over money.

Christian Juarez was booked Sept. 29 at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge stemming from the Dec. 8 killing of Anthony Rivero, 21, of Las Vegas, on the 100 block of Montello Avenue, near Nellis and Charleston boulevards. Witnesses said Rivero was shot as he sat in a car near his home.

Police previously arrested Jaurez’s brothers, Juan, 34, and Jhonatan, 29, and his sister, Janet, 24, on murder charges in the case, although charges against Jhonatan were later dropped. Yanet Ruiz, 31, is also charged with murder in the case.

Witnesses told detectives that Janet Juarez was arguing with Rivero over money prior to the killing, and that he was being threatened. A Las Vegas police arrest report for Christian Juarez indicates that he is the suspected triggerman. Police wrote in the report that a concerned citizen came forward to police and told them Christian Jaurez confessed to them that he shot Rivero. Police also said they used phone records to link Christian and Juan Jaurez to the crime scene.

“The call history data showed Juan communicating with Christian prior to the shooting,” police wrote in the warrant. “Juan drove to Christian’s residence and they were together during and after the shooting.”

Ruiz owned a vehicle police say was used in the killings. Murder charges against Juan and Janet Jaurez are pending in District Court, while charges against Christian Juarez and Ruiz are pending in Las Vegas Justice Court.

