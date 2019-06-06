Teen facing murder charge in Henderson drug shooting ID’d

A 16-year-old boy accused of murder in a shooting last week in Henderson has been identified. Henderson Justice Court and booking records link Tahj Simeus to the homicide case.

One person was dead and two juveniles were injured in a shooting in the 300 block of Bright Sumac Court in Henderson on Friday, May 31, 2019. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police have said two boys, 16 and 17, as well as a man, 22, face murder charges in the Friday morning shooting on the 300 block of Bright Sumac Court, near Boulder Highway and Greenway Road. The shooting appeared to have a drug connection, and it left 20-year-old Antoine Young Jr. dead and two others injured, police said.

Officers identified the man as Joseph DeFrancisco, and Henderson Justice Court records indicate he has a co-defendant named Tahj Simeus. Clark County Detention Center booking information shows Simeus, 16, was booked Tuesday on charges of murder, conspiracy to attempt robbery and attempted robbery.

Police said one of the two hospitalized was suspected of murder, although the identity of that person remained unclear.

A Henderson Police Department spokesman declined to confirm Simeus as a suspect in the homicide and referred comment to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors charged him Wednesday, and he has an arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, according to court records.

The shooting marked the sixth homicide investigation in Henderson this year.

