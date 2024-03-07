Teen girl arrested in connection with northwest valley homicide

Five other suspects have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 29-year-old Darian Gonzales.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

A sixth person has been arrested in connection with a Jan. 2 homicide in Las Vegas.

On Monday, Metropolitan Police Department detectives arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with the homicide. She was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to a news release.

The girl was not identified because she is a juvenile.

About 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 2, Metro received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive south of Smoke Ranch Road.

Officers found a man inside an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man dead. He was later identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 29-year-old Darian Gonzales.

Officers learned of an additional male who had self-transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Detectives determined the male was related to the apartment shooting.

Five other suspects have been arrested in the case, including a 17-year-old in El Centro, California.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.