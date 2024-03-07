64°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Teen girl arrested in connection with northwest valley homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2024 - 5:45 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal

A sixth person has been arrested in connection with a Jan. 2 homicide in Las Vegas.

On Monday, Metropolitan Police Department detectives arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with the homicide. She was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to a news release.

The girl was not identified because she is a juvenile.

About 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 2, Metro received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive south of Smoke Ranch Road.

Officers found a man inside an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man dead. He was later identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 29-year-old Darian Gonzales.

Officers learned of an additional male who had self-transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Detectives determined the male was related to the apartment shooting.

Five other suspects have been arrested in the case, including a 17-year-old in El Centro, California.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
18-year-old arrested on charges related to Jan. 2 homicide
18-year-old arrested on charges related to Jan. 2 homicide
Identity of 1980 Nye County shooting victim determined through DNA
Identity of 1980 Nye County shooting victim determined through DNA
Missing Jaguar, not driver, found in deadly hit-and-run
Missing Jaguar, not driver, found in deadly hit-and-run
Suspect arrested in child luring incident in northwest Las Vegas
Suspect arrested in child luring incident in northwest Las Vegas
CCSD teacher arrested, accused of child abuse
CCSD teacher arrested, accused of child abuse
Man, woman wanted in commercial armed robbery
Man, woman wanted in commercial armed robbery