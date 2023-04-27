70°F
Homicides

Teen jailed in homicide outside Las Vegas house party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 8:26 am
 



A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with fatally shooting another teen outside a party, police said.

Armon Watkins was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Jail records indicate Watkins was booked in connection with the Feb. 17 killing of Luigi Luna, 17.

Luna was outside a house party in the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue when he was shot, the Metropolitan Police Department said at the time.

Luna was dropped off at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died from gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner’s office.

It was unclear how Watkins was tied to the shooting.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

