Teen killed in front of North Las Vegas Smith’s identified

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in North Las Vegas before he died, the Clark County coroner’s office said Friday.

Theajon Alexander, of North Las Vegas died at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner’s office said he was shot in front of a Smith’s and died at University Medical Center.

The teen was found earlier that afternoon in the 2200 block of East Centennial Parkway, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The shooter ran off before police arrived, and the department had not provided a suspect description or any details about the slaying as of Friday.

