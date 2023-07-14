110°F
Homicides

Teen killed in front of North Las Vegas Smith’s identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 2:22 pm
 
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in North Las Vegas before he died, the Clark County coroner’s office said Friday.

Theajon Alexander, of North Las Vegas died at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner’s office said he was shot in front of a Smith’s and died at University Medical Center.

The teen was found earlier that afternoon in the 2200 block of East Centennial Parkway, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The shooter ran off before police arrived, and the department had not provided a suspect description or any details about the slaying as of Friday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

