jeff_german
Homicides

Teen killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2022 - 9:59 am
 
A North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in North Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office ruled Tuesday that Devonte Madison died on Coleman Street, near West San Miguel Avenue, after he was shot.

Few details had been released by police as of Tuesday. North Las Vegas Police Department Officer Alex Cuevas said officers were called to the area around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a report of a shooting and found Madison dead.

He was initially identified by police as a man in his 20s.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

