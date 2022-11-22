Teen killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified

An 18-year-old was shot in the head in North Las Vegas Saturday afternoon, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in North Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office ruled Tuesday that Devonte Madison died on Coleman Street, near West San Miguel Avenue, after he was shot.

Few details had been released by police as of Tuesday. North Las Vegas Police Department Officer Alex Cuevas said officers were called to the area around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a report of a shooting and found Madison dead.

He was initially identified by police as a man in his 20s.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 702-633-9111.

