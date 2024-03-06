61°F
Homicides

Teen killed in North Las Vegas was Arbor View student, athlete

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2024 - 3:48 pm
 
Updated March 7, 2024 - 10:37 am
A screenshot from GoFundMe shows a photo of Devon Penn. (GoFundMe.com)
The family of a 16-year-old boy identified him as a teen fatally shot in North Las Vegas last week.

The teen was shot around 3 p.m. Feb. 29 in the parking lot of a business in the 5900 block of Losee Road, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

On Monday, police were notified that the boy died at University Medical Center.

An online fundraiser identified the teen Devon Penn, a Arbor View High School student.

“He was loved throughout the community and he showed nothing but love,” Penn’s mother, Daina Penn, wrote in the fundraiser. “To know him was to love him.”

She wrote that her son was on the school’s football and track teams.

When reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Penn declined to comment.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

