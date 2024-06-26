Teen remains critical after North Las Vegas shooting left 5 dead

A teenager who suffered life-threatening injuries in shootings that killed five victims at two North Las Vegas apartments this week remained in critical condition, a city police spokesperson said Wednesday.

North Las Vegas police investigate the scene where five people were found dead in an apartment complex in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

A private security firm joins North Las Vegas police as they investigate the scene where five people were found dead in an apartment complex in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

North Las Vegas police investigate the scene where five people were found dead in an apartment complex in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

North Las Vegas police investigate the scene where five people were found dead in an apartment complex in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The 13-year-old girl was rushed to University Medical Center after being found gravely wounded late Monday in the 300 block of Casa Norte Drive, near North Commerce Street and West Lone Mountain Road, North Las Vegas police said.

Officers who responded to the shooting shortly after 10 p.m. also found two dead women in the apartment, police said Tuesday.

Upon searching a nearby unit, police said they found three more bodies, two other women and a man.

Police later identified the suspect as 47-year-old Eric Adams, 47, who was tracked to a business about five miles south from the crime scene, police said. They later spotted him in a Las Vegas neighborhood in 1600 block of Dwayne Stedman Avenue, where he fled into a backyard.

“Officers began giving Adams verbal commands to drop the firearm, however Adams ignored those commands and died by suicide” about 10 a.m., police said.

Police have released limited information about Adams or his possible connection to the victims, who hadn’t been officially identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Wednesday afternoon.

Nevada Department of Corrections records show that Adams was convicted of battery with substantial harm, and sent to prison for a 16-to-48-months sentence in 2010. Additional details on that case were not immediately available.

Police said Wednesday that an investigation into this week’s shooting was ongoing.

This was the third shooting investigation in North Las Vegas this year that has claimed the lives of multiple women.

Three women were killed by a man who was shot and killed by North Las Vegas police in March. A few days later, two women were found shot to death at a nearby neighborhood.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

