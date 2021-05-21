Teens indicted in slaying of girl’s father

A 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend were indicted Friday on murder charges in connection with the slaying of her father.

Sierra Halseth, charged in the killing of her father, Daniel Halseth, led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. Sierra Halseth and her boyfriend Aaron Guerrero are charged in the killing Daniel Halseth. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Daniel Halseth and his daughter Sierra are seen in this image posted to Facebook on Jan. 30, 2021. (Facebook)

Aaron Guerrero, center, charged in the killing of Daniel Halseth, appears in court with his attorney Gabriel Grasso at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. Guerrero and his girlfriend, Sierra Halseth, are charged in the case. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prosecutors said Sierra Halseth and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Aaron Guerrero, stabbed 45-year-old Daniel Halseth to death in early April before fleeing to Salt Lake City, where they were later apprehended.

Along with murder, the two also face arson and robbery charges.

Daniel Halseth’s body was found badly burned April 9 in the garage of his northwest Las Vegas home, near Durango and Alta drives. The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled his death a homicide due to “sharp force injuries.”

Sierra Halseth and Guerrero dated from June to December but were kept from seeing each other after their parents learned they planned to run away to Los Angeles, according to court documents.

Sierra Halseth and her two older siblings also were at the center of a bitter custody battle between Daniel Halseth and his first ex-wife, former state Sen. Elizabeth Halseth, who remarried and now goes by the name Elizabeth Helgelien.

In August, Daniel Halseth was ordered to return Sierra to her mother’s custody after a judge found that he was in violation of their agreement, records show.

The day before Daniel Halseth’s body was found, Guerrero ran away from home and the teenagers purchased a circular saw, saw blades, bleach, lighter fluid, disposable gloves and drop cloth from stores near the victim’s home, according to police reports.

