54°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Two men dead in murder-suicide, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2024 - 7:44 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A gunman killed a man and then turned the gun on himself early Saturday in a central Las Vegas apartment, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 12:11 a.m. in a complex located in the 3000 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near Pennwood Avenue.

Police said they found both men — both of whom died at the scene — had been arguing before the shooting.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release their identity at a later time.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Woman killed in east Las Vegas, husband arrested, police say
Woman killed in east Las Vegas, husband arrested, police say
Two more arrests in fatal Las Vegas apartment shooting
Two more arrests in fatal Las Vegas apartment shooting
Suspect shot Las Vegas officer with his own gun, arrest report alleges
Suspect shot Las Vegas officer with his own gun, arrest report alleges
Las Vegas police reveal DUI arrest numbers for Super Bowl Sunday
Las Vegas police reveal DUI arrest numbers for Super Bowl Sunday
Homicides in 2023: Murders down 12 percent in Las Vegas
Homicides in 2023: Murders down 12 percent in Las Vegas
Metro officer wounded in shooting at U.S. 95 and Charleston
Metro officer wounded in shooting at U.S. 95 and Charleston