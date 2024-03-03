Two men dead in murder-suicide, police say

The shooting was reported at 12:11 a.m. in a complex located in the 3000 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near Pennwood Avenue.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A gunman killed a man and then turned the gun on himself early Saturday in a central Las Vegas apartment, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they found both men — both of whom died at the scene — had been arguing before the shooting.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release their identity at a later time.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

