Two more arrests in fatal Las Vegas apartment shooting

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal January shooting of a 29-year-old man in a Las Vegas apartment, booking logs show.

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Javier Galvan, 21, and Juan Galvan, 18, were booked Friday into the Clark County Detention Center, each on one count of murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, records show.

Their capture follows this week’s arrests of David Andres Valle, 18, Prseyus Dennis, 18, both of whom were each jailed on similar charges, including murder.

An arrest warrant on a murder count for Dewey Arredondo remained active Saturday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records, which connect him to the case.

The night of Jan. 2, Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a complex in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive, where they found Darian Gonzalez dead, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A second shooting victim self-transported to the hospital with injuries not deemed life-threatening, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available Saturday.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.