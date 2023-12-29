54°F
Homicides

UNLV gunman applied to multiple positions at university in 2019

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2023 - 11:01 am
 
Anthony Polito (Linked-In)
The gunman who opened fire at UNLV earlier this month, killing three professors, had applied to four positions at the university more than four years ago, officials confirmed Friday.

Police have said that the gunman, 67-year-old Anthony Polito, had a “target list” when he opened fire inside UNLV’s Lee Business School on Dec. 6. He killed three faculty members —39-year-old Patricia Navarro Velez, 64-year-old Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, and 69-year-old Naoko Takemaru — and injured a 38-year-old visiting professor.

None of the professors who he shot were reportedly on the list of staff members found in Polito’s apartment.

Shortly after the shooting, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill announced that Polito had been turned down multiple times from positions at Nevada universities.

In response to a records request from the Review-Journal, UNLV confirmed on Friday that Polito had applied to four separate positions during a four-month period in 2019. None of his applications advanced beyond the initial process, and he was not interviewed for any position, according to UNLV.

He had applied to be an assistant professor of hospitality service operations with the Harrah College of Hospitality, an assistant professor in health care administration and policy with the School of Public Health, an assistant professor at UNLV’s Academic Success Center and a lecturer with the Department of Marketing and International Business.

Polito had held various positions in business departments at universities in Iowa and Georgia. His most recent position, according to a LinkedIn account that appeared to have been removed shortly after the shooting, was at Roseman University of Health Sciences in Henderson, where he taught a business management class twice in 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

