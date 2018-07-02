Victim killed in North Las Vegas shootout ID’d as 17-year-old

Jordan Walker died from multiple gunshot wounds after a shootout early Thursday on the 600 block of Rubber Tree Avenue, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

North Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide Thursday, June 28, 2018, on the 600 block of Rubber Tree Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person killed in a shootout Thursday in a North Las Vegas neighborhood has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.

Jordan Walker died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

North Las Vegas police responded to reports of shots fired about 12:20 a.m. on the 600 block of Rubber Tree Avenue, near West Gowan Road and Revere Street, and found Jordan dead in the driveway of a home.

Police said that an argument culminated in the exchange of gunfire. It is not clear how the 17-year-old victim obtained a weapon.

A 24-year-old man, who police believe was involved in the shooting, was later found and taken to University Medical Center to be treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. No charges had been filed against him as of Monday. North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty did not disclose why, citing the open investigation.

Jordan’s death was the 14th homicide in North Las Vegas this year. All but three of those homicides were gun-related, Las Vegas Review-Journal records show.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.