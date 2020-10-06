Victim of fatal stabbing identified as 36-year-old Las Vegas man

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 36-year-old man who was fatally stabbed Sunday at a south Las Vegas timeshare resort.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

He was Kimble Turner, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Turner was found suffering from a stab wound after police were called about 11:30 a.m. Sunday to The Grandview at Las Vegas, at 9940 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Investigators believe that Turner and a woman arrived at the resort to meet with a group of people celebrating a birthday in one of the rooms. When they knocked on the door, an altercation began between the woman and another man, Spencer said.

Police said Monday that investigators believe Turner had accompanied the woman to the resort to assist her in retrieving property.

“That female was punched in the face and knocked down,” Spencer said Sunday. “At that point a group of men and women came out from the room and chased the victim down the hallway where he was stabbed in the hallway and collapsed.”

Turner’s death was ruled a homicide due to stab wounds of the chest, the coroner’s office said.

Metro has said police are searching for up to eight suspects who were seen driving away from the resort.

Anyone with any information may contact police at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.