Homicides

Woman arrested after man shot, killed during fight in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a homicide at the 2600 block of North Hollywood Boule ...
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a homicide at the 2600 block of North Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2025 - 9:22 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 59-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The department received a report on the morning of Jan. 12 about a shooting near East Converse Drive and North Hollywood Boulevard.

Arriving officers found a man lying on the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities said that detectives learned the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with another individual when he was shot.

The suspect, who had fled the scene prior to officers arriving, was later identified as 59-year-old Theresa Beets.

Beets was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping.

