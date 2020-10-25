Woman arrested in domestic-related stabbing in Las Vegas

Less than two weeks after a domestic dispute turned fatal in east Las Vegas, a 38-year-old woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder in connection with the stabbing.

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing death in the east valley Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on the 5400 block of Club House Drive in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Catherine Dwyer was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder with a deadly weapon and one count of domestic battery, according to jail records.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Saturday that Dwyer was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 25-year-old Tiffany Falsetti, who was found around 6:15 p.m. Oct. 12 at a home on the 5400 block of Club House Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Falsetti died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Her cause of death was ruled to be a stab wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Officers previously said they believe two women were arguing in the backyard when one of them stabbed the other before fleeing the scene, but details regarding Dwyer’s arrest were not available Saturday night.

Dwyer has a prior conviction in Las Vegas Justice Court for domestic battery in 2014.

She is being held at the detention center on $100,000 bail and will appear in court Oct. 26.

