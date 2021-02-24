Woman arrested on murder charge after false carjacking claim, police say

Henderson police on Tuesday had reported that a man died after an attempted carjacking. On Wednesday, police said the initial description of the killing had been fabricated.

Danika Cain (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police arrested a woman in connection with a man’s death Tuesday afternoon.

Danika Cain, 33, was arrested after police said she fraudulently reported that an unknown man tried to steal a vehicle that she was in, then hit the vehicle’s owner with the car and ran from the scene.

The owner, a 44-year-old man who has not yet been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, died at the scene, police said. Cain could be seen sobbing at the scene as she spoke to police Tuesday evening.

Detectives later determined that Cain’s initial story was inaccurate, police said Wednesday. They believe she had gotten into an argument with the owner of the car, which they described as a “domestic related.”

When the owner got out of the car, police said Cain then hit him with the vehicle, killing him.

Jail records show that Cain was booked into the Henderson Detention Center without bail on a murder charge Tuesday night.

Anyone with information may contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

