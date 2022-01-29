Woman, baby found dead at Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas

A mother and her baby were found dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

A Bureau of Land Management ranger vehicle at the scene of an apparent murder and suicide at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At around 1:15 p.m., a Bureau of Land Management ranger found a car illegally parked in the Calico Basin area off state Route 159, according to Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

A woman in her mid-30s was found with a gunshot wound to the head. In the seat next to the woman was a boy, younger than 2, who also had a gunshot wound, he said.

Spencer said the handgun used was found in the car.

Spencer said it was too early to say how many times the child had been shot. The Calico Basin area remained closed as of 4:30 p.m.

“We’re allowing residents to enter and then the people that were up here hiking are able to leave,” Spencer said. “But until we’re done processing, the Calico Basin will be closed.”

