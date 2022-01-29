62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Woman, baby found dead at Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2022 - 2:52 pm
 
Updated January 29, 2022 - 5:00 pm
A Bureau of Land Management ranger vehicle at the scene of a murder and suicide on far West Cha ...
A Bureau of Land Management ranger vehicle at the scene of an apparent murder and suicide at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Bureau of Land Management ranger vehicle at the scene of a murder and suicide on far West Cha ...
A Bureau of Land Management ranger vehicle at the scene of an apparent murder and suicide at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mother and her baby were found dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

At around 1:15 p.m., a Bureau of Land Management ranger found a car illegally parked in the Calico Basin area off state Route 159, according to Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

A woman in her mid-30s was found with a gunshot wound to the head. In the seat next to the woman was a boy, younger than 2, who also had a gunshot wound, he said.

Spencer said the handgun used was found in the car.

Spencer said it was too early to say how many times the child had been shot. The Calico Basin area remained closed as of 4:30 p.m.

“We’re allowing residents to enter and then the people that were up here hiking are able to leave,” Spencer said. “But until we’re done processing, the Calico Basin will be closed.”

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Former Raider booked in Las Vegas jail on gun, drug charges
Former Raider booked in Las Vegas jail on gun, drug charges
2
Wrong-way driver forces closure of 215 Beltway in Summerlin area
Wrong-way driver forces closure of 215 Beltway in Summerlin area
3
Blackjack side bet pays $111K to Alaska woman on the Strip
Blackjack side bet pays $111K to Alaska woman on the Strip
4
LETTER: There’s no hiding Joe Biden’s ineptitude
LETTER: There’s no hiding Joe Biden’s ineptitude
5
Chances of F1 race on the Las Vegas Strip are ‘very real’
Chances of F1 race on the Las Vegas Strip are ‘very real’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST