104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Woman called police for help minutes before she was fatally shot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2020 - 12:36 pm
 

Minutes before she was fatally shot, a 37-year-old woman called Las Vegas police asking for help, saying her husband was “suffering from a mental breakdown,” according to an arrest report.

At 11:14 p.m. Friday, Viktorija Canevik Alex called 911 to ask that her husband, Michael Alex, be transported to a hospital, the report said. Metropolitan Police Department officers and firefighters were dispatched to the home at 7000 block of Hunts Corner street, near the 215 Beltway and Centennial Parkway, but by the time they arrived 17 minutes later, the woman had already been shot.

According to Alex’s arrest report, released to the Review-Journal on Tuesday, the 37-year-old man fatally shot his wife and pointed the gun at his 11-year-old son, “and was going to shoot him but ‘something happened’.” The man told detectives “he had a listening device implanted in his mouth and that he was tired of them listening to him.”

Alex told detectives he believed his wife and son were “involved with the implanting of the listening device,” the report said.

Seven minutes after Canevik Alex called 911 on Friday night, she called back and said “he shot me.” While 911 dispatchers were on the line, the woman stopped answering questions, and they heard “another loud bang,” the report said.

Two minutes later, the couple’s child called 911 and said his father had shot his mother, the report said. Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Saturday that the child was not harmed.

Officers arrived at the home at 11:31 p.m. — 17 minutes after Canevik Alex called 911 and eight minutes after her son called — to find the man standing in the driveway. Canevik Alex was lying in the front doorway suffering from gunshot wounds.

She died before firefighters were able to get her to a hospital, the coroner’s office said. She died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and the coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide.

Alex agreed to speak with detectives at Metro’s headquarters that night, the report said. He told detectives that after he shot his wife and pointed the gun at his son, he walked out the front door, which locked behind him. He said he could hear Canevik Alex “breathing loudly,” so he forced the door open again and started performing CPR on her.

Alex said he then left the home again and shot twice at a neighbor’s home “because they were involved in the listening device placed in his mouth.” He said he then threw the gun down in the front yard, the report said.

Detectives at the scene found two bullet holes in the neighbor’s home and a handgun lying outside. There were three cartridge cases outside the home, and two in the living room.

Alex was charged with murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle, all felonies, court records show. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday without bail.

Court records show that from 2010 to 2016, Alex had been arrested five times in Clark County on suspicion of drug possession charges, but he was convicted only in two misdemeanor cases — once in 2010 and once in 2014. It did not appear he had any other arrest history in the county.

Alex is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 23, according to court records.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Running ‘Pawn Stars’ store brings challenges
Running ‘Pawn Stars’ store brings challenges
2
Circa to begin taking reservations Wednesday; no children allowed
Circa to begin taking reservations Wednesday; no children allowed
3
Clark County, Nevada both see record one-day jumps in COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada both see record one-day jumps in COVID-19 cases
4
2 hospitalized in shooting at dollar store in northwest Las Vegas
2 hospitalized in shooting at dollar store in northwest Las Vegas
5
Caesars properties offer incentives to get people to wear masks
Caesars properties offer incentives to get people to wear masks
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northern Las Vegas - Video
An individual who police say was brandishing a sword was shot and injured by Las Vegas police, prompting a barricade situation in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, June 23. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman steals truck, fires at officer - Video
Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas shot at Henderson Police officers after stealing a truck from a gas station at Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on May 31. She was eventually arrested near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after Nevada Highway Patrol officers jumped a median to ram into the side of the truck. (Henderson Police Department)
Mobbed Up - Part Five teaser
A look at some of the interesting reminders of a mob life in the home of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, featured on the fifth episode of the Mobbed Up podcast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
A 24-year-old man with a sawed-off shotgun was shot dead by Las Vegas police in front of a red car the man allegedly tried to steal toward the end of car a chase Tuesday with speeds of more than 100 mph through multiple areas of the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in east valley - VIDEO
Las Vegas police on Tuesday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye county detective returns home from hospital - VIDEO
A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective who was shot in March was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home with family. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
Police investigate shooting in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the Desert Shores community, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, on Thursday, April 9, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pahrump man accused of killing roommate in fight over drugs - VIDEO
A Pahrump man was arrested Saturday after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said he killed his roommate during a fight over drugs. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas Strip hotels to honor slain trooper Thursday night - VIDEO
A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins is scheduled for Thursday night on the Strip. (James Schaeffer and Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seek help in identifying central valley robbery suspect - VIDEO
(LVMPD)
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slain NHP trooper escorted by hundreds of police cars to coroner’s office - VIDEO
Law enforcement vehicles escorted Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins’ body as it was driven to the Clark County coroner’s office Friday night. (James Schaeffer and Le'Andre Fox / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigating after man found shot on street in Henderson - VIDEO
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death on a residential street in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol Fatal Shooting of Trooper - VIDEO
Nevada Highway Patrol press conference on the incident involving a trooper who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday morning.
Las Vegas police investigate after man's body found in park - VIDEO
Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the media about a possible homicide at Silverado Ranch Park on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Clark County sheriff, DA talk about crime during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
The latest on crime and police response during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the takeaways from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. (Renee Summerour and MIchael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST