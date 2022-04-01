Woman charged with driving under the influence of meth in fatal crash

A Las Vegas woman has been charged with driving under the influence of methamphetamine and speeding at the time of a November crash that killed a Henderson woman.

Ely Campos-Granados has been charged with driving under the influence causing death in a 2021 fatal crash in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas woman has been charged with driving under the influence of methamphetamine and speeding at the time of a November crash that killed a Henderson woman.

Ely Campos-Granados, 29, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Thursday on charges of driving under the influence causing death, failure to drive properly on a divided roadway and speeding in the Nov. 24 crash that killed Sara Scow-Sanell, 52, of Henderson.

An arrest warrant secured by Las Vegas police for Campos-Granados said she was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on East Russell Road, near Stephanie Street, at 2:15 p.m. when the pickup crossed a double-yellow line and veered into opposing traffic. The pickup then struck a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Scow-Sanell. Scow-Sanell died at the scene.

Police said in the warrant that Campos-Granados did not have a valid driver’s license at the time. They also said a version of the crash provided by Campos-Granados could not be supported by evidence at the scene. An analysis of blood drawn from Campos-Granados after the crash later showed the presence of both amphetamine and methamphetamine, police said.

Police said they also examined data from an airbag control module in the Silverado. It showed the truck was traveling at 69 miles per hour 2.5 seconds prior to the collision. The speed limit on Russell where the crash occurred is 45 miles per hour.

“Based on all available evidence, Ely Campos-Granados was an unlicensed driver who was speeding and was under the influence of a controlled substance while operating a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado,” police said in the warrant.

The warrant was issued March 23. An arrest warrant return hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

Court records do not list an attorney for Campos-Granados. She remained in custody as of Friday morning.

