Woman fatally shot on New Year’s Day identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2022 - 5:04 pm
 
Glenn Wright (Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de Las Vegas).

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the woman shot to death on New Year’s Day in a central Las Vegas apartment.

Priscilla Priddy, 61, of Las Vegas died from gunshot wounds to the head and trunk. Her death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Police responded to the 3200 block of East Flamingo Road, just west of Pecos Road around 11:30 a.m. and found Priddy with gunshot wounds. She died at the scene, police said.

Glenn Wright, 68, has been charged with one count of open murder. Police said the shooting occurred after a quarrel between Wright and Priddy, who were roommates.

Wright, who is being held without bail, has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 3, according to court records.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

