Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel

Police say a woman was found shot to death after a welfare check at a hotel room Monday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called to the room on the 3700 block of Las Vegas Blvd. South just before 2 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

