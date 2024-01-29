66°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2024 - 10:32 am
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police say a woman was found shot to death after a welfare check at a hotel room Monday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers were called to the room on the 3700 block of Las Vegas Blvd. South just before 2 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names new president
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names new president
2
Las Vegas Super Bowl exec to Taylor Swift: ‘We can’t wait to welcome her’
Las Vegas Super Bowl exec to Taylor Swift: ‘We can’t wait to welcome her’
3
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
4
Early action on underdog Chiefs over 49ers in 1st Vegas Super Bowl
Early action on underdog Chiefs over 49ers in 1st Vegas Super Bowl
5
3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents
3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Boy, 12, held in shooting death of sibling in Henderson
Boy, 12, held in shooting death of sibling in Henderson
Woman suspected in killing turns herself in at Las Vegas jail
Woman suspected in killing turns herself in at Las Vegas jail
Las Vegas police: Argument led to shooting death
Las Vegas police: Argument led to shooting death
Coroner IDs 2 killed in downtown shooting
Coroner IDs 2 killed in downtown shooting
Victim in early 1990s homicide case identified
Victim in early 1990s homicide case identified
2 arrested in December homeless shooting
2 arrested in December homeless shooting