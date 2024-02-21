62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Woman found shot to death in southwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2024 - 2:18 pm
 
Updated February 21, 2024 - 2:19 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police are investigating a shooting death of a woman whose body was found Monday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The victim was found unresponsive just before 5:15 p.m. on the 11000 block of Andorra Street, near Bermuda Road and St. Rose Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Young girl dies, brother injured after hole dug in sand collapses at beach
Young girl dies, brother injured after hole dug in sand collapses at beach
AngelNV offers investing opportunities for more people than ever before
AngelNV offers investing opportunities for more people than ever before
Iran accuses Israel of attack that exploded natural gas pipeline
Iran accuses Israel of attack that exploded natural gas pipeline
Group: Rape, sexual assault took place during Hamas attack
Group: Rape, sexual assault took place during Hamas attack
Harvard’s interim president slams university groups for antisemitic cartoon
Harvard’s interim president slams university groups for antisemitic cartoon
UN top court shouldn’t urge Israel to withdraw from Palestinian-claimed lands, US says
UN top court shouldn’t urge Israel to withdraw from Palestinian-claimed lands, US says