Woman found shot to death in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a shooting death of a woman whose body was found Monday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

The victim was found unresponsive just before 5:15 p.m. on the 11000 block of Andorra Street, near Bermuda Road and St. Rose Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

