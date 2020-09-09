Woman in murder-suicide during fire identified by coroner

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the Las Vegas woman who was fatally shot by a man in a suspected murder-suicide last week.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lorena Pharr, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was found lying next to a man in their home Wednesday suffering from a gunshot wound. Pharr’s death was ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said.

The Metropolitan Police Department was initially called after a fire was reported at 8:52 p.m. in the garage of home on the 1700 block of Yellow Rose Street, the Review-Journal reported at the time.

Investigators believe one of the two occupants set fire to a truck in the garage before the man shot Pharr and then himself, Metro said the next day.

The man has not yet been identified., but police said he was in his mid-50s and that the two were the only residents of the house.

