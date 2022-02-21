Woman killed in northeast Las Vegas shooting

A woman was slain Monday morning outside a northeast Las Vegas apartment complex, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man “believed to be the suspect” was detained but released after he was questioned by homicide detectives, said Las Vegas police Tuesday, adding that he was not the shooter.

Gunshot-detection technology, ShotSpotter, alerted Metro about shots fired about 10 a.m. in the 4200 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Around the same time, a 911 caller said they had seen a man and a woman in a “domestic argument” before the man opened fire, Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The woman, who was hit once, died at University Medical Center, said Spencer, noting that they detained the man in the area.

There were “a lot of moving” parts in the investigation, which was “still early on,” Spencer said a couple hours after the slaying.

The Nellis Gardens Apartments remained partially cordoned off by yellow police tape Monday afternoon.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

