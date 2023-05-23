Woman shot, killed by NLV police identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman who was fatally shot by North Las Vegas police.

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman fatally shot by North Las Vegas police officers last week.

North Las Vegas police officers shot a woman who, they said, approached them while holding a large knife above her head May 16. The woman was then taken to University Medical Center, where she died, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Officers said they were investigating reports of a stabbing at the 1400 block of Basin Brook Drive when she approached them despite the officers telling her to stop and put the knife down.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as 43-year-old Felicia Guzman. The coroner’s office reported multiple gunshot wounds as her cause of death and ruled the death a homicide.

