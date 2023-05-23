94°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Woman shot, killed by NLV police identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2023 - 8:53 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman fatally shot by North Las Vegas police officers last week.

North Las Vegas police officers shot a woman who, they said, approached them while holding a large knife above her head May 16. The woman was then taken to University Medical Center, where she died, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Officers said they were investigating reports of a stabbing at the 1400 block of Basin Brook Drive when she approached them despite the officers telling her to stop and put the knife down.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as 43-year-old Felicia Guzman. The coroner’s office reported multiple gunshot wounds as her cause of death and ruled the death a homicide.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.c0m. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

MOST READ
1
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
2
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
3
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
4
Man pursued by police leaps into Bellagio fountains
Man pursued by police leaps into Bellagio fountains
5
Brightline striving to be on track for ’28 L.A. Olympic Games
Brightline striving to be on track for ’28 L.A. Olympic Games
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill woman holding a knife
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill woman holding a knife
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
1 killed in stabbing in central Las Vegas
1 killed in stabbing in central Las Vegas
Boy, 14, shot dead at North Las Vegas house party
Boy, 14, shot dead at North Las Vegas house party
Woman dies in northwest Las Vegas shooting; police release few details
Woman dies in northwest Las Vegas shooting; police release few details
18-year-old dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting
18-year-old dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting