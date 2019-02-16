MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Homicides

Woman tells Las Vegas police she saw boyfriend shoot 2, killing 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2019 - 11:28 pm
 

A woman told police she witnessed her boyfriend shooting two men, killing one, at a southwest Las Vegas Valley apartment complex last week, according to arrest documents released Friday.

Dishan Lowe, 26, turned himself in to Las Vegas police on Wednesday, the same day an arrest warrant was issued for him. He is suspected of fatally shooting 30-year-old Shane Pacada, as well as shooting Pacada’s co-worker in the arm after an argument Feb. 6 in the parking lot of Mosaic Apartments, 6355 S. Riley St., police have said.

On Tuesday, Lowe’s girlfriend of about a year went to the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters and told detectives she witnessed the shooting, according to Lowe’s arrest warrant. She told police she was in the passenger seat of her Camaro when Lowe, who was driving, got into two arguments with Pacada and the other man before the shooting, the arrest warrant said.

Witnesses the day of the shooting told police they saw an argument between the driver of a red Camaro and a man driving a gray Infinity G35, who was later identified by police as Pacada, in front of an apartment building.

Witnesses said another man driving a silver and green Dodge Ram was there, and the argument moved toward the apartment clubhouse, the warrant said.

Detectives determined that after the Camaro parked at the clubhouse, the other two men parked nearby. The Camaro’s driver then fired six to eight shots at the other two men, hitting Pacada twice in the chest and his co-worker twice in his right arm, the warrant said.

Police arrived at the complex after multiple witnesses called 911 around 5:45 p.m., and both men were taken to University Medical Center. Pacada died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, the Clark County coroner’s office has said.

The other victim had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

On Tuesday, Lowe’s girlfriend “corroborated eyewitness statements about the initial argument,” the warrant said.

She said that after the first argument, Lowe parked near the apartment clubhouse to throw out their trash when the two other men parked their cars close to the Camaro, blocking it into the parking spot.

She said the two men walked up to the driver’s side window and “initiated another verbal argument.” She told detectives one of the men then punched Lowe about three times in the face, the warrant said.

She told police that her boyfriend then fired the gun from inside the vehicle, and the two fled the scene, she told police.

A Metro press release sent Thursday did not mention the two arguments between the suspect and the other two men. That release said Pacada’s co-worker saw the men arguing when he arrived at the complex, and he walked over “to see what was wrong” when the suspect fired at him and Pacada.

Pacada’s co-worker did not know the suspect, according to Thursday’s release. Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the night of the shooting that detectives did not believe the shooter knew the other two men.

It was unclear Friday what the three men were fighting about. Pacada lived at the complex, but it was unclear if his co-worker did too.

When police interviewed the other victim at the hospital, he said he didn’t see the suspect’s face, but heard a female voice from inside the car.

Lowe’s girlfriend told detectives the two left the Camaro parked at a northwest valley apartment complex near North Hualapai Way and West Cheyenne Avenue, the warrant said. Police later searched the car but did not find a firearm or “ballistic evidence.”

Prior to the girlfriend’s interview with police, detectives already had determined which garage the Camaro was parked in based on a witness who recognized the car. Employees at the complex believed it was the only Camaro driven by a resident, and the garage belonged to Lowe’s girlfriend, the warrant said.

The woman’s mother told detectives the two lived together at the complex. She told them she hadn’t heard from her daughter for multiple days after the shooting, and filed a missing person’s report with Metro on Monday.

Both Lowe and his girlfriend’s cellphone records placed them near the scene and then showed them traveling away from the complex of the shooting, according to the warrant.

Lowe faces charges of murder, battery resulting in significant bodily harm, and attempted murder, all with a deadly weapon. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday with a $50,000 bail, court records show. If Lowe is released, a judge ordered that he be under a high level of electronic monitoring.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

