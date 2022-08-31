Woman was killed in random drive-by shooting, police say

A man accused of murder told police he was riding in the backseat while several men drove around a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood firing a gun.

Hector Camacho, arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A man suspected in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday told police he was riding in the backseat while several men drove around a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood firing a gun, ultimately striking a woman standing in her doorway.

Hector Camacho, 23, was arrested Saturday and booked on suspicion of murder and disobeying a police officer.

The woman killed in the shooting was Christine Rosalie Morton, 43, of Las Vegas, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. Morton was shot in her doorway on the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told police that a silver four-door car with California license plates and no headlights was seen driving around the area with someone inside shooting a gun just before Morton was shot. Officers traced the vehicle to Camacho’s mother’s home, but the address was redacted in the report.

Multiple residents in the home told police that Camacho rushed back to his mother’s house sometime between 5 and 6 a.m. banging on the door because he didn’t have a key, the report said. The residents told police Camacho put his car in the garage without his mother’s permission.

Camacho was detained at the home, and he told police another person, who he knew as “Reckless,” was driving the car and shooting a gun in the air and toward people.

“Hector described seeing a female standing at the front door of the house,” officers wrote in the report.

He denied firing the gun in the neighborhood or driving the car near the scene.

Camacho is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center and expected to appear in court Thursday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.