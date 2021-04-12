Woman who died after being dropped off with gunshot wound ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who died after her boyfriend dropped her off at University Medical Center with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Kevin Osborne (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who died after being dropped off at University Medical Center with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

She was 27-year-old Candice Cooks of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said, and she died of a gunshot wound to the back or chest. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Cooks was dropped off at University Medical Center around 6:12 a.m. with a gunshot wound. She died at the hospital.

Kevin Osborne, 30, was arrested later in the day on a murder charge in connection with the woman’s death.

Investigators determined that Cook was shot about 4 miles from the hospital, at an apartment complex on the 1800 block of North Decatur Boulevard, police said.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Saturday that police believe the shooting was “over a prostitution-related theft.” He said Cook was sitting in her boyfriend’s car when Osborne, who lived at the complex, fired into the vehicle and hit her. Her boyfriend drove her to the hospital, where she died.

Jail records show that Osborne is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.