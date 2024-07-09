91°F
Homicides

Woman’s boyfriend sought in southeast valley fatal shooting, police say

Victim identified in Las Vegas apartment homicide
3 teens arrested after Las Vegas shooting death of 16-year-old
Woman shot dead by boyfriend in Las Vegas apartment complex, police say
Man accused of killing sex worker told police he choked her, report says
July 8, 2024 - 10:09 pm
 
Updated July 9, 2024 - 8:12 am

The boyfriend of a woman is suspected of shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend after a southeast valley argument turned violent Monday evening.

The 7:07 p.m. incident in an apartment near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road became violent, and the current boyfriend pulled out a firearm and shot the ex-boyfriend, according to Lt. Jason Johansson of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene in an undescribed vehicle before police arrived.

Johansson said the ex-boyfriend and a woman in her 30s had an arrangement where her ex-boyfriend would come over to take care of their child on occasion.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

A child was in the apartment at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Metro asks anyone with any information about the incident to contact the Metro Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

If callers wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

