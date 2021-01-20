Hotel worker accused of demanding nude pics for return of stolen items

Las Vegas police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man accused of stealing property from hotel guests in Laughlin and demanding nude pictures for the return of the items.

Trevor Savok (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police on Wednesday announced that detectives are seeking additional information about a 20-year-old man accused of stealing property from hotel guests in Laughlin and demanding nude pictures for the return of their belongings.

Trevor Savok was arrested Sunday on child abuse charges after police were called to a reported burglary at a hotel on the 1600 block of South Casino Drive, near state Route 163 in Laughlin, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Savok, an employee at the hotel, allegedly stole property and clothing from hotel guests.

“After stealing the property, Savok demanded nude photos from the victims in return for their belongings,” police said.

Savok faces three counts of extortion, four counts of using or permitting a minor 14 or older to be the subject of sexual portrayal in a performance and four counts of child abuse or neglect, court records show.

The suspect was arrested at the hotel and has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he remained in custody on Wednesday.

Police asked “anyone who may have been a victim” or has information about the case to contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

