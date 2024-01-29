‘It is all gone’: Police accuse man of swindling victims in watch selling scheme

Nicholas Trimble, 41, has been charged with 17 felony counts of theft.

Las Vegas police have accused a 41-year-old man of stealing millions from multiple people as part of a fake watch selling scheme that funded the man’s gambling.

The Clark County district attorney’s office charged Nicholas Trimble with 17 felony counts of theft, which included values of more than $25,000 and more than $100,000, court records show.

Police said the scheme ran between July 2022 and July 2023.

In each instant, victims invested thousands of dollars into Trimble’s business, Cherry Creek Capital LLC, and were told they would receive profits from Trimble’s watch selling business, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Trimble would partially pay people back but continue to ask for more and more money by saying he needed to buy more watches. As collateral, police said, Trimble gave people watches that turned out to be fake.

When one victim confronted Trimble about gambling away their investment, Trimble confessed and said, “It is all gone,” according to the warrant.

A financial analysis of Trimble’s bank accounts found that soon after depositing money from victims into his accounts he used it on cash buy-ins at casinos including MGM, Bellagio, Wynn and Red Rock Casino.

In one eight day period, Trimble bought in 34 times at Station Casinos for a total cash in of more than $3 million, according to the warrant.

The warrant was signed in November and Trimble was arrested last week.

Trimble was released from custody on the promise he would return to court. He is due in court on Feb. 27.

