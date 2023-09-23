Knife-wielding woman shot, wounded by Henderson police

The officer-involved shooting of a woman occurred in the 1000 block of Center Street, Henderson police said.

Henderson police were involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday.

Henderson Police Sgt. Daniel Medrano said officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1000 block of Center Street, near Warm Springs Road and Lake Mead Parkway, at about 4:30 p.m. Officers were told a 33-year-old woman was threatening another woman with a knife.

Medrano said the woman pointed the knife at officers as they tried to de-escalate the situation. He said police shot the victim when she did not drop the knife after the officers told her to.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is stable, according to Medrano.

No officers were injured, police said.

Multiple residents of the apartment complex that said they saw the shooting disagree with some of the police department’s account of what happened. Mechelle Woods said she saw the victim wave the knife around during the confrontation, but Woods said the victim never pointed the knife directly at officers.

Woods said the victim walked toward officers with the knife, but stopped after multiple commands to stop, then police shot her multiple times, then shot her again after she fell onto the ground. Woods and other neighbors doubted the victim was stable after the shooting, many of them thought she was killed by police.

This was the second police shooting in the city of Henderson this year, according to Medrano.

