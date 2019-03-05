Las Vegas attorney Alexis Plunkett arrested on new charges

Las Vegas attorney Alexis Plunkett was arrested Tuesday on one count of bribing or intimidating a witness and one count of dissuading or preventing a person from testifying.
Records show that Plunkett, 38, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. No other details on the arrest were immediately available.
In December, prosecutors accused Plunkett of threatening to have her former boyfriend killed behind bars.
The lawyer previously was accused of providing cellphones to jailed inmates, including the former boyfriend.
At a hearing in January, a judge issued Plunkett a stern lecture but refused to jail her in connection with the alleged threats.
