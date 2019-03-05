Las Vegas attorney Alexis Plunkett arrested on new charges

Attorney Alexis Plunkett, who prosecutors say bragged about putting a hit on her former boyfriend in prison, sits in the defendant chair during her court hearing, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at the Regional Justice Court in Las Vegas. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Las Vegas attorney Alexis Plunkett was arrested Tuesday on one count of bribing or intimidating a witness and one count of dissuading or preventing a person from testifying.

Records show that Plunkett, 38, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. No other details on the arrest were immediately available.

In December, prosecutors accused Plunkett of threatening to have her former boyfriend killed behind bars.

The lawyer previously was accused of providing cellphones to jailed inmates, including the former boyfriend.

At a hearing in January, a judge issued Plunkett a stern lecture but refused to jail her in connection with the alleged threats.

