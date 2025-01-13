Las Vegas man tied to NBA betting scheme faces federal charges

A Las Vegas man was arrested Sunday in connection with a fraudulent sports betting scheme involving an NBA player who planned in advance to withdraw from games.

FILE - Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter, right, pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 11, 2024, in Denver. The NBA banned Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

A Las Vegas man was arrested Sunday in connection with a sports betting scheme involving an NBA player who authorities said planned in advance to withdraw from games.

Shane Hennen was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday after he was accused of profiting from bets involving the NBA player in question’s performance, according to John Marzulli, public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Hennen was released from custody on Monday after federal prosecutors decided not to push for him to be detained, instead asking for him to be placed on supervision to ensure future court appearances in New York.

“The court finds — reluctantly, perhaps — that those conditions will suffice to ensure his appearance,” said U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah.

Hennen was at the airport ready to take a flight out of the country when he was arrested early Sunday morning. Defense attorney Todd Leventhal said his client had a round-trip ticket and was traveling for a dentist appointment.

While the NBA player was not named in Hennen’s criminal complaint, the circumstances match those of former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter, who pleaded guilty on July 10 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, court records show.

Leventhal said Monday that although the complaint does not name other co-conspirators, he is assuming that the allegations against his client are tied to Porter’s case. Leventhal also said his client is disputing that he was involved in the sports betting scheme.

“I’ve not seen any proof that he was involved in anyway, shape or form,” Leventhal said.

Porter was banned from the NBA in April after a league probe found that he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games himself.

Before a Toronto game on March 20, Porter gave a bettor information about his health status, according to the NBA probe.

Hennen was one of several co-conspirators who received information that the player was planning on withdrawing from two games early — one game on Jan. 26 when the Raptors played the Los Angeles Clippers, and one game on March 20 when they played the Sacramento Kings.

On both occasions, Porter withdrew from the games citing health reasons. Hennen and his co-conspirators were able to successfully wage an “under” bet on Porter’s performance.

A detention letter from the U.S. attorney’s office said that Hennen and his co-conspirators could have netted potentially millions of dollars in profits using a network of proxies and straw bettors.

According to the letter, Hennen purchased a one-way ticket to Colombia, which was scheduled to depart from Las Vegas on Sunday. He was arrested while attempting to board the flight.

Marzulli said that Hennen was released from custody on his own recognizance but will appear in federal court in the Eastern District of New York at a later date.

Hennen has a criminal history, according to the letter. He has previously been charged with engaging in illegal conduct relating to gambling devices, aggravated assault and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, among other charges.

He faces charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering in relation to the sports betting scheme, records show. If convicted, Hennen could face up to 20 years in prison.

