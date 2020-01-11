Las Vegas Mayor Goodman’s home burglary remains unsolved

No arrests have been made nearly six months after Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s house was burglarized, police said Friday.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband Oscar ride during the Helldorado Parade along Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nearly $25,000 worth of jewelry, cash and clothing were stolen during the break-in, police said.

According to a newly released report from Las Vegas police, officers were called to Goodman’s home in the central valley just before 2 p.m. on July 31 for a reported burglary after her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, arrived and found a door ajar.

Officers worked with Carolyn Goodman to tally up $24,373 worth of stolen items, including a necklace with Egyptian symbols spelling out “Oscar,” according to the police report. Other items stolen included nearly $16,000 in various types of currency, several pairs of cufflinks, purses and a city of Las Vegas mayor pin.

A men’s Bulova watch with a brown leather strap also was reported stolen. The inscription on the watch read “To Allan from Oscar,” according to the report.

“It was quite a surprise,” Carolyn Goodman said the day after the break-in. “It happened in a very quick timeline. They must have been watching the house.”

The Goodmans have lived in the home for 30 years and told police they hadn’t had an issue in over 20 years. There was no sign of forced entry to the home.

