89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

Las Vegas police arrest high school counselor on lewdness charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2020 - 9:21 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2020 - 9:27 pm

A high school counselor in Las Vegas was arrested last month on lewdness charges after a teenage girl told police he molested her and frequently made comments about having sex with her.

William Peterson, 53, is charged with two felony counts of lewdness with a child under 14 after the girl told police he had been inappropriately touching her chest, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Peterson is a counselor at Arbor View High School in the northwest valley, the girl’s mother told police. Public payroll data for the state confirms he has been employed as a counselor at Arbor View since at least 2009.

After learning the girl was using online chat rooms, Peterson made sexual advances at the girl, including telling her “if she wanted to have sex, why wouldn’t it be with him?” the girl told police.

“He also informed the victim that she will most definitely get raped in her lifetime,” the report said.

The girl reported her feelings about Peterson to a church leader who told the mother.

Peterson was arrested July 27 and is being held on $3,000 bail pending a hearing Sept. 15. If he posts bail, the court has set a bail condition that he not have contact with any minor and not have internet access, according to records from Las Vegas Justice Court.

The Clark County School District could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Prostitution suspect accused of stealing $90K cash from tourist
Prostitution suspect accused of stealing $90K cash from tourist
2
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
3
Las Vegas lawyer sues China over fan-free Raiders games
Las Vegas lawyer sues China over fan-free Raiders games
4
Las Vegas man arrested, accused of shooting at girlfriend’s home
Las Vegas man arrested, accused of shooting at girlfriend’s home
5
Las Vegas Valley under excessive heat warning for Friday, weekend
Las Vegas Valley under excessive heat warning for Friday, weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Las Vegas police investigate failed attempt to drag an ATM machine - Video
Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent failed attempt to drag an ATM machine off its foundation at Wells Fargo, 5410 W. Charleston Blvd., shortly after 4 a.m. A truck was in the parking lot, doors still open, near a damaged ATM portal. (Bizuayeu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutefsaye
Family of a man who was fatally shot by Las Vegas police speak
Las Vegas police said they killed Joshua Squires, 32, Monday morning after he took his mother, Toni Squires, hostage at gunpoint at the family’s mobile home in the Storeyville Mobile Home Resort in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas police looking for homicide suspect - Video
A suspect in a North Las Vegas homicide is shown walking in surveillance video. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
DUI suspect in wreck that killed 2 Las Vegas teens denied bail
Ebone Whitaker, the driver of an SUV that fatally struck two 16-year-old Las Vegas girls was ordered held without bail on Monday.
Hospitalized DUI suspect unable to appear in court - Video
Ebone Whitaker, the woman charged with DUI in a crash that killed two 16-year-old girls, was unable to make her initial court appearance, Tuesday, Aug. 4. (MIchael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Senior citizen randomly attacked - Video
Las Vegas police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who walked up to a senior citizen and punched him in the head. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Bail set at $50K for Alpine Motel owner - Video
A judge set bail at $50,000 for Adolfo Orozco, the landlord of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building where six people died in a fire in December and ordered him to contract with a licensed management company for his other properties. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police discuss violent incidents at short-term rentals in recent weeks - VIDEO
Capt. Reggie Rader from the Southeast Area Command spoke on the current trend of violent incidents that have occurred in recent weeks at short-term rental properties. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Defendants in deadly Alpine Motel fire appear in court - Video
Adolfo Orozco, the landlord of the Alpine Motel apartment building where six people died in a December fire, and Malinda Mier, who has claimed co-ownership, appeared in court Monday to face manslaughter charges. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man shot by Henderson police expected to survive - Video
Two Henderson police officers shot a man early Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in a residential area. Officers were first called to report of a man lying in front of a home. He had a knife when police arrived, Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore said. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead after road rage incident in northeast Las Vegas - Video
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and one hospitalized after a road rage incident near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North in the northeast valley on Saturday, Aug. 1 (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate homicide.
Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police surround home with armed resident inside - Video
An armed man was barricaded in a west Las Vegas Valley residence Thursday morning, prompting police to evacuate several nearby homes. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Double homicide near Eastern Avenue - Video
Metro homicide Sgt. Jon Scott gives details about a double homicide on East McWilliams Avenue near North Eastern Avenue on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stabbing in east Las Vegas - Video
Metro homicide Sgt. Jon Scott gives an update on a fatal stabbing in east Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carjackings result in crash - Video
Two suspects are in custody after multiple carjackings led to a crash Monday in northeast Las Vegas, police said. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Texas man accused of going on $56,886 spending spree on Las Vegas Strip - Video
Williamson Little, 36, of Dallas, was arrested Saturday, July 18, by Las Vegas police. The arrest report says Little checked into Wynn Las Vegas on June 29. He was booked on suspicion of theft, obtaining credit card without cardholder’s consent and burglary of a business. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawyer questions mental health of man charged in ‘thrill killing’ - Video
Noah Green, who faces one count each of murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon, was quarantined at the Clark County Detention Center and did not appear for a court hearing on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police Announce Arrest of "Thrill Killing" - Video
LVMPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the “thrill killing” of a homeless man who was fatally shot last week.
Bail set for parents charged with murder in crash that killed their 1-year-old son - Video
Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, the Las Vegas parents accused of street racing in a crash that killed their 1-year-old son on July12, now each face a charge of second-degree murder. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MS-13 gang case defendant is Las Vegas restaurant employee - VIDEO
An employee at Hugo's Cellar at the Four Queens in Las Vegas is a defendant in the MS-13 gang case.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest valley - Video
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives an update on a homicide at a home in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide - Video
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at West Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arrests Made In Murder Investigation
Nickolas Vonalst, Monika Gonzalez, and a juvenile were arrested following a murder investigation that began on June 23rd, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/YouTube)
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northern Las Vegas - Video
An individual who police say was brandishing a sword was shot and injured by Las Vegas police, prompting a barricade situation in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, June 23. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman steals truck, fires at officer - Video
Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas shot at Henderson Police officers after stealing a truck from a gas station at Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on May 31. She was eventually arrested near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after Nevada Highway Patrol officers jumped a median to ram into the side of the truck. (Henderson Police Department)
Mobbed Up - Part Five teaser
A look at some of the interesting reminders of a mob life in the home of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, featured on the fifth episode of the Mobbed Up podcast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Police reports detail Alpine Motel owner’s knowledge of problems
By / RJ

A day after a fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments left six dead, owner Adolfo Orozco ordered the building’s manager not to speak to investigators until they had “gotten their stories straight,” according to police reports obtained by the Review-Journal.