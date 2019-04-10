Las Vegas police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police want help finding the driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian last week.

A white Toyota sedan hit a 48-year-old woman about 11:25 p.m. on April 3 as she crossed East Charleston Boulevard east of South Arlington Street, near North Nellis Boulevard, a release said. She was crossing south when a white Toyota heading east on Charleston struck her on her right side.

The woman, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Jacqueline Dillon of Las Vegas, died at the scene of multiple blunt force injuries.

The Toyota drove off, and police want help finding the car and its driver.

The Metropolitan Police Department urged anybody with information to call 702-828-4060 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Dillon’s death marked the 29th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

