Photos released of UnitedHealth Group graffiti suspect in Las Vegas

Surveillance photos of a person of interest possibly related to damage at UnitedHealth Group’ ...
Surveillance photos of a person of interest possibly related to damage at UnitedHealth Group’s northwest Las Vegas office on Dec. 12, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Surveillance photos of a vehicle possibly related to a person of interest in damage at UnitedHe ...
Surveillance photos of a vehicle possibly related to a person of interest in damage at UnitedHealth Group’s northwest Las Vegas office on Dec. 12, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2024 - 5:02 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help in identifying a person it said was involved in painting graffiti on UnitedHealth Group’s northwest Las Vegas office on Dec. 12.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, the police did not provide the exact location of where the graffiti occurred, stating only that the department was investigating an incident of graffiti in the 2700 block of North Tenaya Way on Thursday.

Records show that a UnitedHealth Group employee called the police Thursday morning to report that graffiti had appeared overnight at the company’s corporate office in the 27oo block of North Tenaya Way.

The graffiti’s words — “deny,” “depose” and “defend” — were a perceived threat, according to audio of a 911 call by a UnitedHealth Group employee. It mirrored language used by the suspect in the shooting death earlier this month of the top executive of its subsidiary, UnitedHealthcare.

Police on Thursday released images of the person believed to have been responsible for the graffiti, and the car the person was believed to have been driving.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

