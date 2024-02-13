45°F
Crime

Las Vegas police reveal DUI arrest numbers for Super Bowl Sunday

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2024 - 7:43 am
 
Updated February 13, 2024 - 8:16 pm
Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was kept busy with drivers suspected of impairment on Super Bowl Sunday.

The department said its Traffic Bureau conducted a “DUI Blitz” across the valley on Sunday, Feb. 11, the day of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

As part of the “DUI Blitz,” officers made over three dozen DUI arrests, according to stats released by the department on Tuesday.

Las Vegas police said 92 citations were issued and 39 DUI arrests were made. In addition, LVMPD said there were four “other arrests” but did not elaborate on what specifically those were.

The Super Bowl “DUI Blitz” occurred after Clark County law enforcement reported 32 traffic fatalities in January, a nearly 70 percent spike compared to the first month of 2023.

Metro has conducted similar DUI-centered stings around major holidays.

In mid-January, Las Vegas police, city marshals and the Nevada Highway Patrol arrested 18 motorists on suspicion of DUI, according to Metro.

On New Year’s Eve, Las Vegas police made 33 DUI arrests.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving, Las Vegas police in the west valley arrested 19 motorists on suspicion of DUI.

The weekend before July 4, Las Vegas police pulled over 161 vehicles, made 18 DUI arrests and cited 67 others

