90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Las Vegas police’s Labor Day ‘DUI Blitz’ results in 4 dozen arrests

Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review- ...
Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Joshua Robles, center, who is facing terrorism-related charges, appears in court during a heari ...
Prosecutors: Teen had ISIS video on phone, planned to target Biden, Lombardo
Teen killed in northeast Las Vegas apartment shooting
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stretch of E. Charleston Boulevard temporarily closed by police activity
Kevin Menon (Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro sergeant released from custody after posting bond
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2024 - 8:28 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department was kept busy over the Labor Day holiday weekend with drivers suspected of impairment.

The department said officers conducted a “DUI Super Blitz” across the Las Vegas Valley from Friday through Monday.

As part of the operation, officers made four dozen DUI arrests, according to figures released by the department on Tuesday.

Las Vegas police said 229 citations were issued and 48 DUI arrests were made. In addition, police said there were three “other arrests.”

The department did not elaborate further on what the “other arrests” consisted of.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST