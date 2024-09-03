Las Vegas police’s Labor Day ‘DUI Blitz’ results in 4 dozen arrests

Las Vegas police were kept busy over the Labor Day holiday weekend with drivers suspected of impairment.

The department said officers conducted a “DUI Super Blitz” across the Las Vegas Valley from Friday through Monday.

As part of the operation, officers made four dozen DUI arrests, according to figures released by the department on Tuesday.

DUI SUPER BLITZ! Over the Labor Day weekend holiday, our officers conducted a DUI Super Blitz across the valley. Over the four days, they had the following results. pic.twitter.com/kt1jUGUbbn — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 3, 2024

Las Vegas police said 229 citations were issued and 48 DUI arrests were made. In addition, police said there were three “other arrests.”

The department did not elaborate further on what the “other arrests” consisted of.