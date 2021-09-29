Las Vegas woman used fake documents to steal rental cars, police say

Briana Kay Parr, 27, was arrested Thursday on multiple felonies, including burglary, theft of more than $25,000, obtaining another person’s identification and forgery.

Briana Kay Parr (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas woman has been arrested on identity theft charges in what police say was a scheme to steal rental cars in the Las Vegas Valley.

Briana Kay Parr, 27, was arrested Thursday on multiple felonies, including burglary, theft of more than $25,000, obtaining another person’s identification and forgery.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Parr states the investigation started when two women showed up at Las Vegas police stations on separate occasions, claiming that someone had rented vehicles in their names from car rental agencies near McCarran International Airport. The first woman said she was receiving demands from a rental car company, stating she needed to return a Jeep Compass even though she never rented such a vehicle. The second woman said she was receiving demands for payment and return of an Infiniti that she never rented. The second woman also informed police that her wallet had previously been stolen in early August at Sam’s Town on Boulder Highway.

Police ultimately obtained surveillance photos of the woman who rented both vehicles. Then, on Aug. 29, police said they came across the stolen Infiniti with Florida license plates at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Boulder Highway. Police arrested a man, Gilberto Rodriguez, 28, at Las Vegas at the scene. He was charged with attempted murder after police he said he produced a gun and threatened to shoot them during a foot pursuit.

This in turn led officers to Rodriguez’s apartment, where they encountered Parr.

Police said in the arrest report that Parr resembled the woman captured on surveillance photos renting the stolen vehicles. She also had in her possession the driver’s license of the woman who reported the fraudulent rental of the Jeep Compass, police said.

Police said they found three debit cards in other peoples’ names in Parr’s possession along with a “homemade USPS postal key and a forged check which detectives were able to determine had the original ink washed off and had a new amount payee rewritten.”

Police said they then questioned Parr.

“Parr did admit that she did fraudulently rent the vehicles using the identity of another,” police said.

A status check on the filing of a criminal complaint in the case is scheduled for Dec. 27 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.