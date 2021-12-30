Lawyer says suspect in fatal hit-and-run ‘didn’t see a body or anything’

An attorney for a Las Vegas doughnut delivery driver said the man had no idea the box truck he was driving had struck and killed a pedestrian.

Jeffrey Dungo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The white box truck involved in a fatal crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An attorney for a Las Vegas doughnut delivery driver arrested in a fatal crash early Tuesday said the man had no idea the box truck he was driving had struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police arrested Jeffrey Dungo, 34, of Henderson, on a felony charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident in the 4:04 a.m. crash on East Charleston Boulevard at South Phyllis Street.

An arrest report indicates that Dungo was delivering Krispy Kreme doughnuts when his white box truck struck Arturo Gomez, 44, on Charleston. The report states that Gomez, who died at the scene, had walked into the street “where no marked or unmarked crosswalks were located.”

Police said they obtained surveillance video from the area showing Dungo stopping the box truck a distance away from the crash scene. He got out and looked at the truck, then got back in the truck, did a U-turn and drove off.

The truck’s mirror and front headlight housing were damaged in the crash. Police said Dungo told a supervisor he thought he had hit a large construction cone.

Police wrote in the report that they believe Dungo knew he had struck a pedestrian.

Dungo’s attorney, Marc Saggese, said Thursday morning that his client is innocent. Dungo, he said, had no idea the truck had struck a person.

“He did everything he could do to see what happened,” Saggese said. “He didn’t see a body or anything.”

Saggese said his client is a hard-working father of six who works two jobs, and that his actions that morning “are not a crime.”

“It is unfortunate he’s even been charged,” the attorney said. “I look forward to making this right on his behalf.”

