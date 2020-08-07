Man, 32, arrested in assault on elderly grocery shopper

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in the assault on a disabled senior citizen at an east Las Vegas Valley shopping center, according to law enforcement records.

Las Vegas police released high-quality photos of a man wanted in an unprovoked attack on a senior citizen Thursday at a shopping complex on East Flamingo Road. A suspect was arrested later Thursday, police records show. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Clark County Detention Center records show Alex Deontae Solomon, 32, was booked at the jail Thursday on suspicion of abuse of an older/vulnerable person first offense. Solomon was booked under the same Las Vegas police event number that police listed for the July 30 assault of the senior citizen at a shopping complex on East Flamingo Road.

The 77-year-old disabled man was walking into a shopping center on the 1300 block of East Flamingo Road, pushing a shopping cart, when he was attacked for no reason, police said.

“An unidentified male walked toward him as he was about to enter the store and punched him in the head without provocation,” police said. “The suspect then walked away before police arrived.”

Police released video and still photos from the assault in an attempt to identify a suspect.

Police have not released further details on the arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

