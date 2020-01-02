Man arrested after doorbell video shows beating, possible kidnapping of girlfriend

Tips from the public helped Las Vegas police arrest a man Thursday after he was seen beating and possibly kidnapping his girlfriend on a home surveillance video .

The Metropolitan Police Department released the video Wednesday night, and by 3 a.m. Thursday they had arrested 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of kidnapping and domestic battery, jail records show.

In the security camera video, the woman was seen crying while she runs to a house screaming for help near Warm Springs and Interstate 215. She banged on the front door before a man ran from the passenger side of a car, kicked her and dragged her by her hair into a white four-door sedan before speeding off.

The woman in the video was not hospitalized and the couple’s month-old baby, who was in the car at the time, was unharmed.

“This is a absolutely violent crime. Domestic violence is one of the most horrific crimes we can deal with on a daily basis, one of the most violent crimes,” police Capt. Dennis O’Brien of the South Central Area Command said at a news briefing Thursday afternoon. “These surveillance systems are so helpful for us in following up in countering the crimes to combat these violent crimes in nature.”

Officers reviewed all calls for service on the day of the assault and found a call around 3:45 a.m. in another area command that matched the name and description to the man in the video.

After the surveillance footage was released, someone who knew the couple called police to confirm the man’s identity, police said. Officers arrested the man, who had only one minor offense on his record, at the Park 80 Apartments near South Valley View Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road.

