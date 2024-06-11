Metro provided details on northeast valley police shooting

According to police, the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday while a woman was being held hostage at knife-point inside an apartment near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard near Nellis Air Force Base.

Metro Police Department Capt. David Sims during a YouTube video briefing on an officer-involved shooting in the 5000 block of East Craig Road on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (YouTube)

The Metropolitan Police Department provided details Tuesday about circumstances that led officers to shoot a man who was holding a woman hostage in the northeast valley this weekend.

Authorities said both the woman and the man, who have not been identified, were taken to University Medical Center, but their conditions were not released.

Earlier this week, Metro identified the officers as Alfredo Chavez, 23, and Cruz Littlefield, 24. Both have been employed with the the department since 2022, and both are assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Northeast Area Command.

On a YouTube video posted by police, Capt. David Sims said the woman called 911 and police responded to an apartment complex. He said that when officers arrived, the pair were outside the apartment with the man holding a knife to the woman’s throat.

“The suspect retreated into the apartment,” Sims said on the video. “At which point our officers made entry into the apartment which is when the officer-involved shooting occurred.”

According to the news release, the “male attempted to stab the female causing two officers to discharge their firearms striking the suspect.”

The department said no officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

