Motorist going about 90 mph before crash that killed boy, 13, police say

Jose Marmolejo (Henderson Police Department)

A photograph of Rex Patchett, 13, is carried into Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Henderson. Patchett was fatally struck by a vehicle near Mannion Middle School on March 7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A motorist who killed a 13-year-old boy near a Henderson middle school in early March was driving about 90 mph when he lost control of his Ford Mustang, according to a Henderson police report released Monday.

The posted speed limit was 35 mph, police said.

For several minutes before the crash, Jose Marmolejo, had been driving recklessly in the area, going “full circles” at a roundabout, police said.

The crash was reported about 5:15 p.m. March 7, in the 100 block of East Paradise Hills Drive, near Mannion Middle School.

Rex Patchett, who was “along a sidewalk” was hit when Marmolejo lost control of the Mustang, which began spinning, police said. He died at the scene.

The 21-year-old Marmolejo was arrested three days later.

He was booked on one count each of child abuse and reckless driving with death, Henderson Justice Court logs show. He has since posted his $5,000 bail.

