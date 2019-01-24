New Las Vegas police program targets domestic violence

Las Vegas police are working to reduce domestic violence in the northwest valley through a new program that pairs volunteers with victims in the crucial moments after crisis.

The program was launched in December 2017, and it works like this: When police officers are assigned to domestic violence calls, advocates from SafeNest are dispatched, too, allowing volunteers from Nevada’s largest domestic violence charity to counsel victims at the scene.

In the past, responding officers encouraged victims to seek out services on their own.

“Domestic violence crosses all socioeconomic lines, has no cultural barriers, does not discriminate against age or sexual orientation and is completely color blind,” Metro Capt. Sasha Larkin said in a statement. “This means the strategy to end domestic violence must be collaborative, consistent and have a true awareness of the victim’s needs.”

The new program is called Project Safe 417, since 417 is the police code for domestic violence.

It was initially launched in the Metropolitan Police Department’s northwest patrol area. For three days a week, it went live after 5 p.m. Now, it operates after 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Since its implementation, Las Vegas police have seen no recurring domestic violence calls in 92 percent of the northwest valley cases in which SafeNest advocates were dispatched.

The same patrol area also saw a 3.5 percent decrease in domestic violence calls, a 20 percent increase in domestic violence battery arrests and zero domestic violence homicides last year, compared with six domestic violence homicides in 2017.

At the tail end of 2018, the program was expanded to two other patrol areas. To date, SafeNest volunteers have been dispatched to 327 calls and provided more than 600 hours of direct service to victims.

Both SafeNest and Metro are looking to expand the program valley-wide by 2020. But that expansion would require another 250 volunteers and more funding.

In response, the Raiders announced a contribution of $20,000 to help expand the program. More information is expected at a 10 a.m. news conference today.

“Our thanks go out to the Raiders for helping fund this important initiative,” SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger said in a statement, adding that SafeNest volunteers “applaud the team’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards domestic violence.”

