North Las Vegas police seize nearly 26K grams of marijuana in drug bust

North Las Vegas police seized thousands of grams of marijuana and meth in a recent drug bust.

The North Las Vegas Police Department seized 25,950 grams of marijuana in a drug bust. (NLVPD/Facebook)

North Las Vegas police seized 25,950 grams of marijuana and 4,100 grams of meth in a recent drug bust.

The North Las Vegas Police Department shared the news Saturday about the bust on Facebook.

“That’s a whole lot of illegal goods that won’t be causing harm in our community,” the department wrote in a post. “Huge shoutout to our dedicated team for working hard to keep us safe!”

No other details have been provided.