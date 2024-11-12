66°F
North Las Vegas police seize nearly 26K grams of marijuana in drug bust

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The North Las Vegas Police Department seized 25,950 grams of marijuana in a drug bust. (NLVPD/F ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2024 - 2:57 pm
 
Updated November 12, 2024 - 3:00 pm

North Las Vegas police seized 25,950 grams of marijuana and 4,100 grams of meth in a recent drug bust.

The North Las Vegas Police Department shared the news Saturday about the bust on Facebook.

“That’s a whole lot of illegal goods that won’t be causing harm in our community,” the department wrote in a post. “Huge shoutout to our dedicated team for working hard to keep us safe!”

No other details have been provided.

