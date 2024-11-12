North Las Vegas police seize nearly 26K grams of marijuana in drug bust
North Las Vegas police seized thousands of grams of marijuana and meth in a recent drug bust.
North Las Vegas police seized 25,950 grams of marijuana and 4,100 grams of meth in a recent drug bust.
The North Las Vegas Police Department shared the news Saturday about the bust on Facebook.
“That’s a whole lot of illegal goods that won’t be causing harm in our community,” the department wrote in a post. “Huge shoutout to our dedicated team for working hard to keep us safe!”
No other details have been provided.